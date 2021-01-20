Malta: Gavin Gulia to face grilling before parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Gavin Gulia, who stepped down from tourism authority chairman before taking the oath of office last week, will not be automatically re-#instated following his sudden resignation as MP but will face grilling in parliament first.

The paper quotes survey findings by the European Investment Bank which finds that 88 percent of people in Malta favour stricter rules to combat climate change, registering the highest rate of support for government measures in the EU.

