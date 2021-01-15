Malta: Gavin Gulia was pressured by PM to contest by-election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to Labour Party insiders who claim that the Prime Minister pressured tourism authority chairman Gavin Gulia to contest the casual election in the 7th District to block the other candidates, Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando and Charles Azzopardi.

Another story reports that a WHO team has arrived in Wuhan to start an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Scientists believe that the deadly virus transferred from bats to humans in late 2019.

