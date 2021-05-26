Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that an audit into the effectiveness of smart meters and water meters by the Auditor General found that ARMS may have overcharged consumers for water and electricity by up to €6.5 million. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/auditor-general-flags-65m-extra-charges-on-utility-bills-for-consumers.874582

The paper reports on the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Monday. The court heard that the businessman’s associate Johann Cremona directed Melvin Theuma to mention former minister Chris Cardona’s name. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-blog-yorgen-fenech-returns-to-court-for-daphne-murder-case.874399

