Malta gets derogation on medicines importation / Malta Malta News Briefing – Saturday 18 December 2021

Morning Briefing

Malta gets derogation on medicines importation

The EU will give Malta a three-year reprieve from medicines import rules, to help ease the pressure of Brexit on local distributors.

For that period, medicines from the UK will not require manufacturing authorisations to be allowed into the country.

Medicines arriving in Malta from the UK will also not need to be batch tested again if they have already been tested. EU Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that “acess to medicines should never be put at risk. We are putting forward proposals to ensure that people in Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Malta & Ireland, which depend on UK medicines supply will continue receiving medicines they need. Patients’ interests are always at the centre.” (Times of Malta)

Prison Director to be permanently removed, but given other role

Prison Director Alex Dalli will not be retained as director of prisons, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri revealed, adding that the self-suspended colonel will be kept on the payroll on another unspecified role. Announcing the conclusions of the prison inquiry that was launched after a spate of suicide attempts within the Corradino Correctional Facility, Camilleri insisted that Dalli brought “order” to prisons. Robert Brincau, who acted as interim CEO, will get the job on a permanent basis.(Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update: 221 cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, a five-month high, with 153 recoveries, rounding the active case tally to 1,600. Despite this significant increase, the number of hospitalised persons remains 20, three of whom in ITU.