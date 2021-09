Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Gozo minister, Giovanna Debono’s husband, has had his acquittal from all charges linking him to a ‘works-for-votes’ scandal, confirmed on appeal.

In a 93-page judgement delivered by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera earlier today, the court ruled that the whistleblower who made the allegations was not credible.

Source MaltaToday

