Malta: Girl scurried out of country tracked down in Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that a girl in foster care who was taken out of Malta by her mother has been tracked down in Germany after a joint operation with Europol. The mother appears to have used a false passport to leave the country.

The paper says that for the first time since 2 October the number of Covid-19 recoveries was higher than new cases on Friday. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said it was too early to say whether the tide is turning and appealed for caution.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro #13

Like this: Like Loading...