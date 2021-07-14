Malta: Girl with Covid-19 symptoms dies in hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that a five-year-old girl who died in hospital may have been infected with Covid-19. Addressing a press conference, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the girl tested negative to a first swab test when she was admitted to hospital on Friday. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-13/local-news/LIVE-Health-Minister-Chris-Fearne-to-address-press-conference-6736235169

Another story says that the opposition members on the Parliamentary Standards Committee voted to publish the probe into MP Rosianne Cutajar. The government members and the Speaker voted against, calling for further investigations. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-13/local-news/Speaker-votes-against-adoption-of-ethics-breach-report-for-now-pending-further-investigation-6736235175

