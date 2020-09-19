Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta Headline

Malta: Go back to classrooms, education minister tells teachers

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Teachers should “show courage” and go to work during the pandemic, as other professions had done successfully by taking precautionary measures, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said.

But asked by Times of Malta to address the concerns of parents and educators, Bonnici on Friday said it was imperative that students continue on their education journey.

“I understand that some people are worried because of the nature of the classroom environment and educators are spending a considerable number of hours with children,” he said.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:45

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: