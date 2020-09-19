Malta: Go back to classrooms, education minister tells teachers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Teachers should “show courage” and go to work during the pandemic, as other professions had done successfully by taking precautionary measures, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said.

But asked by Times of Malta to address the concerns of parents and educators, Bonnici on Friday said it was imperative that students continue on their education journey.

“I understand that some people are worried because of the nature of the classroom environment and educators are spending a considerable number of hours with children,” he said.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:45

