Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today says Maltese authorities are keeping regular contact with British counterparts to make sure that the country joins the UK green travel list this summer. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said he is confident the ban will be lifted in a few weeks. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1455/malta_in_contact_with_uk_in_bid_to_secure_spot_on_coveted_travel_green_list

The paper publishes an interview with the MFSA Head of Conduct Supervision, Emily Benson, who said that the ongoing Corporate Service Providers reform will reinforce a climate of compliance among firms and professionals. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/people/people/1456/interview__emily_benson_csp_reform_in_it_for_the_long_term

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro