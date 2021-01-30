Malta: Government and opposition diverge on persons of trust report

The Independent says that the government and the opposition disagree on a report on the appointment of persons of trust. The government says the system is allowed by the Venice Commission while the opposition says it weakens public functions.
Another story quotes Water Services Corporation CEO Ivan Falzon who said that a water reservoir built by the British in Luqa, is unique in its features. The structure known as the underground cathedral, will be restored with an investment of €500,000.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro