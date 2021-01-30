Malta: Government and opposition diverge on persons of trust report

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the government and the opposition disagree on a report on the appointment of persons of trust. The government says the system is allowed by the Venice Commission while the opposition says it weakens public functions.

Another story quotes Water Services Corporation CEO Ivan Falzon who said that a water reservoir built by the British in Luqa, is unique in its features. The structure known as the underground cathedral, will be restored with an investment of €500,000.

Licensing and Reproduction CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateIdentities' CorporateDispatch ePublications. It is based in Malta and registered with the country's Department of Information. Its news content is researched, attributed and verified. Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified. Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency. For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com All rights reserved. For more detailed insights contact the CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines Other News …. Malta: PN Leader raises alarm over sentiment among SMEs In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that survey results by the Chamber of SMEs published this week is worrying. The study finds that two-thirds of SMEs are not confident they will survive until next year. The paper says that Malta'...

Malta: New rescue fund for shuttered bars and clubs L-Orizzont reports on the launch of a €2.2 million fund by the government to support bars and clubs that were ordered to remain closed to limit the spread of the pandemic. Business owners will receive between €1,260 and €2,870. Another story anno...

Malta: Government announces fines for overcrowding in holiday properties The Times reports that rental property owners will be fined €3,000 if they found hosting more people than the licenced limit. People gathering at rental properties will be fined €100 each for overcrowding. The paper says that the European Medicin...

