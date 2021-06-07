Malta: Government and public entity clash over proposed CEO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the process to appoint a CEO at the Asset Recovery Bureau has stalled as the government expressed reservations over the person nominated by the body. The Bureau has been without a head for five months.

The Times reveals an agreement between the government and the Marsascala Sports Club to build a new waterpolo pitch funded by public money after the original site was handed over to Sadeen Group in 2016. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/secret-deal-signed-over-waterpolo-pitch-for-marsascala.877364

