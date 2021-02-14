Malta: Government announces €5 million courts upgrade

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that the government is investing €5 million in new courtrooms, offices for the judiciary and the digitalisation of the court systems. Meanwhile, another four judges will be appointed to the bench.

Another story says that a PN activist who supported former leader Adrian Delia has been taken off the party’s Electoral Commission. The activist was one of eight members to withdraw from the race to join the PN’s Sliema committee.

