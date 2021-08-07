Malta: Government announces Grand Harbour regeneration plans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that Capital Projects Minister Ian Borg presented plans for the rehabilitation of the Grand Harbour area. Focusing on nine zones from Fort St Elmo to Fort Ricasoli, the plan promises a holistic upgrade of the area. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/vizjoni-ghar-rigenerazzjoni-tal-port-il-kbir/

Another story says that demand for electricity broke records for the second time in a week, rising to 565 megawatts on Thursday. The highest demand registered before the pandemic was 510 megawatts in 2019. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/l-enemalta-tiskuza-ruhha-ghal-min-dam-bla-dawl/

