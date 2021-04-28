Malta: Government announces new aid scheme for businesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with the announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela of a €20 million aid package for businesses. The fund is structured into assistance for rent and electricity bills as well as direct support to businesses that will remain closed after May 10. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/il-pm-ihabbar-pakkett-iehor-ta-ghajnuna-lin-negozji-milqutin-mill-pandemija/

L-Orizzont says that workers with security company G4S that serve at the airport have chosen to be represented by the General Workers Union. The union’s head of sector said the result is recognition of the commitment shown by the GWU during the pandemic. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/il-haddiema-rrikonoxxew-il-hidma-proattiva-tal-gwu-waqt-il-pandemija/

