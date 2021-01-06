Malta: Government announces new wage subsidy scheme

L-Orizzont reports on a government announcement introducing a new wage supplement scheme. Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli said in a press conference that the scheme will be retroactive from October.
The paper publishes an interview with a Covid-19 patient who admitted that he had doubted the seriousness of the pandemic and refused to wear a face mask. The Italian, who is now using the ventilator, appealed to the public to avoid making his same mistake.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro