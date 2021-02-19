Malta: Government assessing options on rentals laws

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with Parliamentary Secretary for Housing Roderick Galdes who said that the government is considering different solutions to address issues surrounding the pre-1995 rentals policy.

Another story says that the government will present a white paper on the cultivation of cannabis at home. Announcing the proposals, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that new legislation would raise the maximum limit permitted for personal use.

The paper reports on a study by Unicef among children fleeing their countries in Africa. The extensive research surveyed over 1,600 minors from four different countries and is expected to be published in the next months.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...