The Times reports that the government is studying a proposal by the Local Councils’ Association to stop door-to-door waste collection and introduce a drop-off point system instead. This change would be expected to take place over a decade.

Another story says that the archbishop used his homily on Independence Day to warn about the effects of money and power. Scicluna asked whether it is necessary to degrade the country’s beauty for profit.

