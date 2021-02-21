Malta: Government identifies Gozo site for offshore wind farm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that a site of the north-east of Gozo has been identified as a possible offshore wind power plant that could generate enough electricity for the island. Government sources said the project may be eligible for EU funding.

Another story says that an inmate claiming to be the illegitimate son of the late Tumas Fenech claims that the remains of the businessman have been moved from his grave. The man first filed a case before the family court in 2013.

