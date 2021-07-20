Malta: Government joined call for uniform EU ban on fossil fuel cars

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that Malta was one of nine countries that recently wrote to the European Commission urging it to set an EU-wide cut-off date for the banning of new combustion engine cars. Sales of petrol and diesel cars will not be allowed in EU markets from 2035.

The paper says that a reported incident of a black man attacked by a group of people in Gozo last weekend is not an isolated case. At least two people have been summoned by the police in connection with the events.

