Malta: Government launches economic vision based on five principles

The Independent covers the launch of a new economic vision by the government based on sustainable growth, infrastructure, education, environment, and governance. Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the country has to be selective in its investments. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-15/local-news/Government-will-listen-to-all-stakeholders-to-choose-right-options-for-Malta-s-future-Schembri-6736235225

A second story reports that active Covid-19 cases rose to over 1,200 on Thursday. Health authorities said that seven in ten new infected patients were tourists while 90 per cent of all cases involve unvaccinated persons. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-07-15/local-news/222-Covid-19-cases-found-no-details-provided-on-new-cases-6736235223

