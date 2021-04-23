Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Government launches support services for victims of crime

L-Orizzont leads with the inauguration of a Support Agency for Victims of Criminality by Interior Minister Byron Camilleri. The body will provide a care plan that includes psychological therapy for crime victims.

Another report quotes Minister for Inclusion Julia Farrugia Portelli who said that a “national effort” is needed to elevate the wellbeing of every member of society. The minister announced works on various residential homes within communities.

