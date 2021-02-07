Malta: Government MP says social justice needs equality

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa publishes an interview with Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis who defended the gender quota Bill and warned that there is no social justice without equality. The veteran MP said that social progress requires effort.

The paper speaks to the spokesperson of the International Organisation for Migration, Safa Msehli, who said that some 800 people who were attempting to flee from Libya were intercepted by the country’s coast guard and taken back.

