Malta: Government negotiations with Steward Healthcare ongoing

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that talks between the government and Steward Healthcare over the management of the former state hospitals are at an advanced stage. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that whatever the final decision, the jobs of current employees are safe.

Another story says that organisers of the Joseph Calleja Concert, BBC Orchestra in Concert, and Pete Tong Malta Classics are awaiting clearance from the Superintendent for Public Health. The three events planned for September will only be open for vaccinated people.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro