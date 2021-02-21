Malta: Government official sought to push story against a college in 2019

Illum says that a senior government official in 2019 gave businessman Yorgen Fenech the go-ahead to pitch a negative story about another government official to an English-language Sunday paper. The message suggested a €10,000 payment to have the story published.
Another story carries an interview with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who said that the government is working on a solution to the pre-1995 property rentals laws. He said that property owners deserve fair payment, but no tenant will lose their home.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro