Malta: Government ordered to return expropriated land in Qajjenza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the European Court of Human Rights has ordered the government to return a parcel of land in Qajjenza to its original owners. The plot was expropriated in 2012 to develop an Enemalta facility but the project was abandoned after three months.

Another story picks up a reaction by Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar to reports that she is being chased to pay back some €46,000 after a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech fell through. Cutajar said that she had conducted herself correctly in the matter.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...