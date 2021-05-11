Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who informed parliament that the government has ordered booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in case they were needed towards the end of the year. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/covid-19-vaccine-boosters-already-on-order-chris-fearne.870919

Another story reports that the police are investigating a couple suspected of misappropriating thousands of euros in donations meant for the treatment of a life-threatening condition developed by their child. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/parents-under-investigation-for-misusing-funds-meant-for-sick-childs.870934

