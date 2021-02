Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed that government is paying €1.2 million per year to Steward Healthcare to make use of the Barts Medical School.

Responding to a parliamentary question, Fearne said that the infrastructural facilities and equipment, stipulated in the contract between government and the Queen Mary University of London, was built and funded by Steward Healthcare Malta.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1820

