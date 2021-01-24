Malta: Government planning new economic stimulus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday carries an interview with Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who said that the government plans to roll out new economic measures in March focusing on growth rather than cost reduction.

Another report speaks to unidentified experts who warned that the credibility of pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma could be undermined if new recordings that surfaced recently present contradictory evidence to his claims in court.

