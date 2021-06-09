Malta: Government plans second interconnector by 2025

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today leads with a statement by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli announcing a second interconnector cable expected to be completed by 2025. The project will link with Ragusa in Sicily and increase Malta’s energy supply by 200 megawatts. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110134/malta_to_get_second_electricity_interconnector_by_2025_after_cabinet_greenlights_project

Another story reports on the testimony of self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat who said that an original plan to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia by gunshot in August 2017 was aborted at the last minute. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/court_and_police/110129/daphne_was_to_be_shot_on_an_august_night_but_plan_fell_through

