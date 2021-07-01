Malta: Government presents post-pandemic strategy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports the launch of the national post-Covid strategy focusing on twelve areas of action. The Minister for Research and Innovation, Owen Bonnici, said that the plan will prepare Malta for the world after the pandemic. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/titnieda-l-istrategija-nazzjonali-ghal-wara-l-pandemija/

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela during a meeting with social partners discussing the FATF verdict last week. He said that the government will continue to support job creation and investment plans. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/dan-hu-gvern-li-lest-jagixxi-bazzjonijiet-u-decizjonijiet-il-pm-robert-abela/

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne that medicines related to IVF will be fully funded by the government after the coming Budget. Speaking in parliament he said that 180 IVF cycles were performed at Mater Dei hospital last year. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/l-ispiza-kollha-tal-ivf-se-tigi-mhallsa-mill-gvern-id-dpm-chris-fearne/

