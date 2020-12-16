Malta: Government says public inquiry will have to bear the consequences of extension

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a government statement in reaction to the decision by the Caruana Galizia public inquiry board to extend beyond the December deadline set by the Prime Minister. The statement read that the inquiry will have to carry the ‘consequences’ of its actions alone.

The paper says that Malta was among the countries that petitioned the European Medicines Agency to accelerate the authorisation process for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. The agency will meet on December 21 instead of December 29.

