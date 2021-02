Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks with a spokesperson for the Tourism Ministry who said the government will seek to phase in air connections with a number of airlines, targeting a range of destinations and frequencies.

A second story quotes the Prime Minister who said he is expecting a ‘difficult’ summer in terms of migration. Robert Abela said the government is in talks with the Libyan authorities to limit crossings.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...