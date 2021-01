Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s idea of postponing the upcoming mid-term school holidays, usually held over carnival, has been shelved after the teachers’ union rejected it.

On Wednesday, Abela said it was his “wish” to postpone the mid-term break so that children could stay at school and the number of new COVID-19 cases did not spike.

