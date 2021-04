Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the government is seeking permission from Brussels to inject €290 million into Air Malta as part of a five-year restructuring plan. Discussions with the EU Commission are expected to begin this month.

The paper says that an error in the registration of donations to L-Istrina, Caritas, and Dar tal-Providenza has bloated telethon figures by €1.4 million. Telecommunications operator GO said that customers were not billed twice.

