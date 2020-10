Reading Time: < 1 minute

Criticism of Malta’s golden passport scheme by Nationalist Party exponents “did not help” the situation, Chris Fearne said in view of infringement proceedings started by the European Commission.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Malta will defend its position in Brussels, noting that the Individual Investor Programme has already been tweaked to reflect some of the concerns raised.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1733

