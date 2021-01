Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a police statement which said that it has gathered enough criminal evidence to proceed arraign two Gozitan priests on charges of corrupting and raping a minor. Magistrate Monica Vella will hear the case.

Another story reports an announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela that bars will remain closed in February. He indicated that new Covid-19 measures targeting Carnival weekend will also be introduced.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...