Malta: Government to start maintenance works on 50 residential blocks

L-Orizzont says that the government invested €7 million in embellishment works on social housing units in the last three years. Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes said that 50 residential blocks have been earmarked for maintenance in the coming months. Another story quotes a study by the European Agency for Fundamental Rights which found that Malta had the second-lowest rate of reported physical violence in the EU, where the average rate for the last five years stands at nine percent.

