Malta: Government welcomes Auditor-General’s report on risks of poverty

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Ministry for Solidarity and Social Justice, the Family and Children’s Rights welcomed the Auditor-General’s report entitled ‘A review of implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 1 Malta’s efforts at alleviating poverty’.

In a statement the Ministry said that, in his conclusions, the Auditor-General stated that this had been the result of hundreds of measures and initiatives introduced by Government since 2013, which have led in a general way to a substantial improvement in the quality of life of Maltese and Gozitans.

Like this: Like Loading...