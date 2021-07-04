Malta: Government working on October budget

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that the government is preparing to present a budget in October, reducing the chances of a general election being held this year. Sources close to the administration told the paper that they do not see the urgency of an election. Read more: https://www.illum.com.mt/ahbarijiet/politika/62906/ilgvern_qed_jadem_gal_bait_ieor_fottubru_jonqsu_lprospetti_ta_elezzjoni_fl2021

The paper asks Joseph Muscat for his reactions to the FATF decision on Malta and whether he feels part of the cause leading to the grey-listing. The former Prime Minister replied that he backs his successor, Robert Abela.

