Minister for Finance and Financial Services Edward Scicluna outlined how the Government kept 65% of its 2020 budget promises despite Covid-19 disruptions.

Scicluna was presenting the publication of the 2020 budgetary promises that were kept. The document is published in the interest of transparency and accountability for the budget presented in October 2019.

