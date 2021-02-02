Malta: Gozo bishop urged sexual abuse victim to report case

L-Orizzont follows the testimony of Gozo bishop Anton Teuma in the proceedings against two priests accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Mons. Teuma said he encouraged the victim to report the case to authorities.
Another story reports the story of a woman who lost both her parents to Covid-19 in the space of less than two minutes on Christmas day. Sher Johnson says that she was allowed to let the two elderly patients be by each other’s side in their last moments.
