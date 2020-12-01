Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Gozo business lobby disagrees with PN’s tunnel referendum plan

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Calling the Malta-Gozo tunnel into question at this stage through a referendum would “not be appropriate”, the Gozo Business Chamber said on Tuesday. 

Such a step should have been undertaken when this project was initially included in the national policy agenda, it said, noting that MPs had unanimously agreed to back the tunnel project back in April 2019 and that extensive work and studies had been undertaken since then. 

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1650
%d bloggers like this: