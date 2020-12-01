Malta: Gozo business lobby disagrees with PN’s tunnel referendum plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Calling the Malta-Gozo tunnel into question at this stage through a referendum would “not be appropriate”, the Gozo Business Chamber said on Tuesday.

Such a step should have been undertaken when this project was initially included in the national policy agenda, it said, noting that MPs had unanimously agreed to back the tunnel project back in April 2019 and that extensive work and studies had been undertaken since then.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1650

