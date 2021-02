Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a statement by the Gozo Tourism Authority which said that holiday accommodation bookings have dropped significantly following the introduction of stricter fines to avoid overcrowding during Carnival weekend.

Another story reports on an accident that left businessman James Barbara and his wife suffering grievous injuries after they crashed into a house. The owner of the house described the ‘horrific’ scene.

