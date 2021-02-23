Malta: Gozo mayors formed common front against overdevelopment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes the president of the Gozo regional council, Samuel Azzopardi, who said that the Planning Authority has ignored a plea endorsed by all the island’s mayors raising concerns about unsustainable development.

The paper speaks to Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo who played down remarks by incoming Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Dabaiba that Malta does not show respect to the North African country. The minister said there is “no issue” between the two governments.

