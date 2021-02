Reading Time: < 1 minute

GUG said that it felt “deeply discouraged” after the Planning Authority’s refusal to meet with Gozitan mayors regarding the ongoing struggle of overdevelopment in Gozo. The GUG looked dimly at “this type of behaviour from the people who are in a position to make the difference”.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

