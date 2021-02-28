Malta: Gozo students welcome fast ferry announcement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that a new fast ferry service between Gozo and Valletta is expected to cut crossings to less than 45 minutes with a capacity of 250 passengers per trip. The Gozo University Group was the first to welcome the development.

Another report covers a press conference by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that reform of the pre-1995 leases law announced by the government offers peace of mind and serves justice to both tenants and property owners.

