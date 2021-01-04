Malta: Gozo tourism chief encouraged by domestic tourism on New Year’s

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks to Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joseph Muscat who said that the number of tourists last weekend was probably the highest in the past twelve months, as more people crossed over to Gozo to celebrate the start of the new year.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who declared that 2021 is going to be ‘one of the best years’ for Malta. Abela said that, besides the challenge of the pandemic, the government has restored stability to the country during 2020.

Another story reports that the EU is expected to finalise three separate reports on migration in the first half of the year. European Court of Auditors member Leo Brincat has been drafting the special reports for the past two years.

