Malta: Gozo tunnel bidders file objections

Malta Today says that two bidders for the Gozo tunnel filed objections after authorities shortlisted one competing consortium. One bidder said the selection process did not adhere to its own criteria while another raised concerns about typographic errors.

The paper says that Pope Francis is expected to visit Malta in the first week of December, but the exact dates have yet to be confirmed. The journey will be part of a multi-country tour by the Pontiff that includes Greece and Cyprus.

