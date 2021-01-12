Malta: GWU holding emergency talks with PL media group

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the General Workers Union has requested an urgent meeting with the management of One Group amid concerns by employees that political party stations might be forced to close down.

The paper quotes a statement by the Health Ministry denying claims by the medical association that Dr Kenneth Grech was removed from the national Covid-19 response team because of his opinions on the re-opening of schools.

Another story reports that Pope Francis has accepted a request by the Franciscan Order in Malta to defrock Donald Bellizzi who was last year found guilty of sexual abuse on a boy in his care.

