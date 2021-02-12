Malta: GWU negotiates new agreement for Water Services Corporation employees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a new collective agreement negotiated by the General Workers Union for employees at the Water Services Corporation. Union secretary general Josef Bugeja said the new agreement strikes a balance between work and private life.

The paper quotes a European Commission report which forecasts a 4.5 percent growth for Malta’s economy this year, surpassing the average 3.8 percent among member states. Tourism figures are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by next year.

